Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,190 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.32 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

