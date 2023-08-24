Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,122 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.22% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,553,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 324,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 304,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,660,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,561 shares of company stock valued at $914,049. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

