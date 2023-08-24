Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

PRU stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

