Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 17,686 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,638,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,849 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $117.85 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

