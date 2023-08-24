Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $4,212,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $382.62 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.99 and its 200 day moving average is $336.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.