Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lifted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

