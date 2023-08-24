Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

