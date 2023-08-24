Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 460 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1,277.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

