Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $303,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 756.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after buying an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 4,630.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,172,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,092 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,495,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 992,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

