Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 24 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,866,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,026,000 after purchasing an additional 182,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $865.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $874.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

