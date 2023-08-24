Smithfield Trust Co Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 167,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 6,778.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 83,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 782,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

