Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

