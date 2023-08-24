Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,530 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

