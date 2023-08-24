Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

