Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 536 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $319.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.69 and a 200 day moving average of $290.42. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

View Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.