Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $154.34 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.