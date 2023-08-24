920 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $230.22 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average is $205.30.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.47.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

