Swiss National Bank Sells 31,300 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 3,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 979,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after acquiring an additional 954,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

