Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seagen were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock opened at $195.64 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagen

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.