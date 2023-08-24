Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $321,000 Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.