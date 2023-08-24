Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 502.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Natera were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Natera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after buying an additional 836,025 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,389.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,628. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

