DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $147.04, but opened at $116.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 4,924,757 shares trading hands.

The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $1,943,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,034 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

