MAI Capital Management Purchases 321 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $6,973,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

