Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,696 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

