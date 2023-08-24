Atria Investments Inc Purchases 11,690 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.33 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

