Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at $778,748.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

