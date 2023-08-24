Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

