Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,258.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,216.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,227.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,615.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.