Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $911,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PNR opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

