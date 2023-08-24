Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $156.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.79. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

