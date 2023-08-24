Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

