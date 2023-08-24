1,405 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $158.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

