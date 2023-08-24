Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.