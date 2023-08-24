Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

