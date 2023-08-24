Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

