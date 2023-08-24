Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

