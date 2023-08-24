Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 317 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.79. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.07 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

