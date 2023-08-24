Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $500.86 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.32 and a 200-day moving average of $444.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.52.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

