Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Elastic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Elastic by 19,872.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Up 0.8 %

ESTC opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

