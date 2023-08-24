Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

