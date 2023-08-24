Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 849 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,515 shares of company stock valued at $26,587,410 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day moving average is $157.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

