Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.00 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

