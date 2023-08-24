Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 191.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,382 shares of company stock worth $10,215,052 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.74, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

