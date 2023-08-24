Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 185.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

