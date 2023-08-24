Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $123,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1,146.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 392.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

