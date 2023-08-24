Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 319 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 758,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $55.85 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

