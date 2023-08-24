iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.