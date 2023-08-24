Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,011 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $216.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.