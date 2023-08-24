Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

