General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.56 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

